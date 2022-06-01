Inditex signs deal for Nanollose ‘tree-free’ lyocell

Under the MOU, Nanollose Limited and Spanish retail company Inditex, which owns Zara, have agreed to the non-exclusive delivery of “tree-free” (and/or blended) nullarbor lyocell samples from the company’s current pilot programme with Birla Cellulose.

During the pilot phase of product development, Nanollose will work with Inditex, supplying samples of various materials for testing and prototyping, with the view to Nanollose gaining valuable commercial feedback.

Meanwhile, Inditex is allowed early access to the company’s materials to determine the potential for use within its various brands.

Nullarbor lyocell is said to be finer than silk and significantly stronger than conventional lyocell that is traditionally produced from wood pulp. Nanollose uses an eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres based on various streams from the food and agricultural industries.

Related

Initial samples of the materials will be supplied to Inditex at no cost. Subsequent larger quantities of the materials will be supplied at a price to be mutually agreed at the time based on factors such as the percentage of microbial cellulose in the fibre, whether it is supplied as fibre, yarn or fabric, and any costs associated with dyeing and finishing.

Nanollose says the MOU with Inditex is indicative of the “significant interest and demand for sustainable solutions in the fashion and textile industry, and the willingness and commitment of industry leaders such as Inditex to seek out and support the sustainable innovations that Nanollose has to offer.”

In May, Inditex inked a three-year supply deal with Infinited Fiber Company. Inditex committed to buy 30% of Infinited Fiber Company’s annual future production volume of Infinna, a textile fibre that can be created from 100% textile waste, in a deal valued at more than EUR100m (US$107m).