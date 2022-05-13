Inditex inks EUR100m three-year Infinna supply deal with Infinited Fiber Company

The new purchase commitment is significant for Infinited Fiber’s plans to scale up its recycling technology through its first large-capacity factory, which it expects to begin operations in 2024, when Zara-owner Inditex is due to start to buying Infinna.

The partnership sees Inditex and Infinited Fiber Company team on the shared goal of advancing new and innovative technologies towards textile-to-textile circular loop.

As part of the collaboration, Inditex’s Zara brand has launched a capsule collection using Infinna. Inditex says most of the capsule collection’s materials are produced from clothing sourced in collaboration with the Spanish NGO Cáritas, Zara’s clothing collection programme partner. The collection is said to “embrace Zara’s fashion-forward styles along with Infinited Fiber Company’s innovative textile waste regeneration technology.”

The collaboration with Infinited Fiber is part of Inditex’s Sustainability Innovation Hub, an open-innovation platform that works alongside start-ups, academic institutions and tech centres to promote and scale innovative initiatives for new materials, technologies and processes that reduce the environmental footprint of fashion products and help in the advance towards more sustainable and circular solutions.

Infinited Fiber has developed an innovative solution to turn cellulose-rich materials, such as worn-out, cotton-rich clothes, into a new trademarked fibre called Infinna that looks and feels like cotton and can be recycled again in the same process together with other textile waste. With this new fibre, Inditex says it will be able to continue to minimise the use of virgin materials and advance the move towards a more circular model of clothing production.

“We truly believe innovation is key for the competitive circular future of the fashion industry, which is why we are actively working to find solutions, and searching for new partnerships, processes and materials to achieve textile-to-textile recycling. Collaborating with others in new innovative initiatives -such as next generation fibres like Infinna – is vital to carrying out the transformation our industry needs,” says Javier Losada, Inditex chief sustainability officer.

Petri Alava, CEO and co-founder of Infinited Fiber Company, adds: “Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, and this deal is a significant step towards realising our ambition of making Infinna a mainstream textile material of the future. It is such a joy to see the beautifully designed pieces created from sustainably produced upcycled fibre now brought to market for the enjoyment of Zara’s customers. They are yet another demonstration of the versatility of Infinna, and of what can be achieved when great technology is combined with great design. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with Inditex to make textile circularity an everyday reality.”

The deal comes after PVH Europe announced a similar move earlier this week, partnering with Infinited Fiber Company to elevate the sustainability of products offered in the bloc under PVH’s Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. Infinna will first be used to craft PVH products for Tommy Hilfiger in Europe, before scaling to Calvin Klein products.

Material science innovator Pangaia has also collaborated with Infinited Fiber Company, which recently achieved certification for recycled content under the SCS Global Services Recycled Content Standard.