April 4, 2022

Infinna gains 99% recycled content certification from SCS

Circular fashion and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company has achieved certification for recycled content under the SCS Global Services Recycled Content Standard for its Infinna fibre.

By Fi Forrest

Infinna Infinited Fiber Company

Infinited Fiber’s Infinna textile fibre has been certified as having a minimum of 99% post-consumer recycled content by SCS Global Services.

To earn certification, the Infinna production process was tracked and audited by inspection, testing and certification company SCS Global Services (SCS) to confirm that Infinna contained “a minimum 99% post-consumer recycled cellulose”. 

SCS Recycled Content Certification is an international standard intended for use with any product containing at least 5% recycled material, with the goal of increasing the use of recycled materials in products and supply chains. Recycled Content certification independently confirms that products contain specific percentages of recycled content from pre-consumer and post-consumer sources.  

Meanwhile, Infinited Fiber Company’s technology turns cellulose-based raw materials, like cotton-rich textile waste, into Infinna – a premium-quality regenerated textile fibre with the natural, soft look and feel of cotton. Infinna is biodegradable and contains no microplastics and, at the end of their life, garments made with it can be recycled in the same process together with other textile waste. 

“We use cotton-rich post-consumer textile waste as the sole raw material in the production of our regenerated Infinna textile fibre at our pilot facilities, and having validated external proof of this in the form of the SCS Global Recycled Content Certification is a big milestone for us,” says Infinited Fiber Company CEO and co-founder Petri Alava.

Infinited Fiber is currently building a EUR220m (US$264.2m) flagship factory in its native Finland to produce its regenerated textile fibres for the global market. 

