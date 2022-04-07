Pangaia, Infinited Fiber Company team on first shirts made from 100% Infinna

Pangaia and Infinited Fiber Company say the launch marks the first time a shirt will be available for purchase made from 100% Infinna, a regenerated textile fiber with the soft and natural look and feel of cotton.

Infinna is created from cotton-rich textile waste that is broken down at the molecular level so that the cellulose in the cotton can be captured and be reborn as new fibres. Because it’s made of cellulose – a building block of all plants – Infinna is biodegradable and keeps biomass in circulation. The long-term vision for the technology is for clothes made with it to be recycled again in the same process together with other textile waste.

The capsule collection will be available through Pangaia Lab, the discovery platform within Pangaia, which brings advanced technology to lifestyle goods. The capsule will keep textile waste out of landfills and make textile circularity an everyday reality by demonstrating that fabrics made from 100% recycled fibers don’t sacrifice look or feel, the two firms say.

The launch also signals the start of a multi-year development deal between the two companies which will see Infinna be available on Pangaia ‘s B2B platform, Pangaia Science, which brings breakthrough textile innovations and patents into the world through essential products and partnerships.

Related

“Pangaia is constantly searching for technologies that can help us utilie waste streams and Infinna reimagines how we can recycle and manage textile waste. This first capsule demonstrates that we can create beautiful products made completely from recycled fibres. We are entering a new era of breakthrough innovations in circularity and this launch opens a doorway to the future of textile recycling,” says Craig Smith, Pangaia research and development director.

Kirsi Terho, Infinited Fiber key account director, adds: “We dream of a future where ‘waste’ is not wasted but seen as the valuable resource it can be. Pangaia is really leading the way in exploring circular materials to replace virgin resources. We couldn’t be happier that their customers will be the first to experience wearing a shirt made 100% out of textile waste that has been cleaned up and broken down at the molecular level to be given a new life as brand new textile fibres. We want to change the image of regenerated textiles being somehow inferior and feel confident that this collection will demonstrate just that.”

Infinited Fiber Company recently achieved certification for recycled content under the SCS Global Services Recycled Content Standard for its Infinna fibre, while last month, Pangaia appointed Krishna Nikhil as its first CEO.