Isko latest to sign Dutch Denim Deal

The Denim Deal, a public-private initiative, was launched by the Dutch government following the EU Green Deal and the Circular Action Plan and includes agreements to make the denim textile chain more circular.

It sees more than 40 parties, such as Scotch & Soda, PVH and Soorty, worktogether to improve post-consumer textiles in the denim industry and make fibre recycling the new norm. The signatories cover a wide range of manufacturing companies, brands and stores, collectors, sorters, cutters, and weavers.

The main objective of the Denim Deal is to collectively produce a total of 3m jeans with (a minimum of 20%) post-consumer recycled cotton (PCR) by the end of 2023. In addition, all parties have agreed that they will work together towards the standard of at least 5% recycled textiles in all denim garments as quickly as possible.

The Denim Deal is also an opportunity to set up a ‘reverse supply chain’ for recycled cotton and create a systemic change to close the denim cycle.

Although the denim industry still has a negative image due to its high carbon footprint, in recent years many good steps have been taken in the field of recycling. But these steps are on a small scale, limiting the overall impact.

“The Dutch Denim Deal fits perfectly into Isko’s circular strategy,” says Marc Lensen, Isko head of global communication. “Our scale and knowledge of sustainable technological solutions will increase the overall impact and accelerate circularity in the denim chain.”

The complexity of properly separating worn textiles requires a lot of knowledge and research, which Isko says it can provide.

Isko recently launched what it called a “fully sustainable” collection of fabrics using its R-TWO50+ technology – a process that creates high-quality denim that is less harmful to the natural world, according to the firm.

