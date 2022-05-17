Isko opens first UK denim product development centre

Turkish denim producer Isko has opened its first product development centre in the UK to offer solutions for all denim requirements — from fabric to finished garment.

Isko says its new Creative Room London is the first of its kind in the UK and is the latest initiative of Creative Room Services (CRS), a division of Isko devoted to offering streamlined and simplified solutions for all denim requirements. With a focus on sustainable washing and finishing techniques, customers at Creative Room London will be able to work in parallel with experts to achieve their desired denim looks, the company explains.

Together with machine technology partner Jeanologia, Isko says it has been able to develop innovative washing and finishing techniques that meet the highest quality and sustainability standards with a significantly lower environmental impact.

The Creative Room London will also be the central point for its customer’s full product development, ensuring the whole process is agile and more efficient, and act as a platform of education and support for the wider denim community, working with local talent and universities to share knowledge and to bring ideas and concepts to life.

“We are delighted to officially launch our Creative Room London and open up this space to both existing and prospective customers, as well as the global denim community as a whole,” says Ertuğrul Konukoğlu, director of Creative Room Services. “Our expertise in this field has given us the ability to revolutionise, shape, and educate the industry on the future of denim garment production. Our aim is to offer and collaborate with customers across the spectrum from end to end, offering tailor-made approaches and curate long-lasting partnerships.”

Isko became the latest company to sign the Dutch Denim Deal in March to help accelerate circularity in the denim chain.

The Denim Deal, a public-private initiative, was launched by the Dutch government following the EU Green Deal and the Circular Action Plan and includes agreements to make the denim textile chain more circular.

It sees more than 40 parties, such as Scotch & Soda, PVH and Soorty, worktogether to improve post-consumer textiles in the denim industry and make fibre recycling the new norm. The signatories cover a wide range of manufacturing companies, brands and stores, collectors, sorters, cutters, and weavers.