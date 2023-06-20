IFCO 2023 aims to provide a comprehensive platform for the fashion industry, showcasing the latest trends, innovations, and business opportunities. Credit: IFCO

With over 400 exhibitors spread across six halls, IFCO is poised to bring together industry professionals, buyers, and designers from around the world, solidifying its position as a significant international platform for the fashion industry.

Sustainability will be a key focus of IFCO 2023, with companies presenting their latest innovations in this area. Ekoteks, the association’s sustainability laboratory, will also be present to showcase developments in sustainable production.

Organised by ITKIB Fairs, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Apparel Exporter’s Association, IFCO has become a hub for fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers, and trendsetters alike. Covering all product groups within the apparel and fashion industry, the fair will showcase a diverse range of offerings, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, denim, sportswear, evening and occasion wear, bridal wear, lingerie, hosiery, leather and fur, shoes, and accessories.

Brands such as İpekyol, Climber, Damat, Kiğılı, B&G Store, Lufian, Jakamen, NaraMaxx, Giovane Gentile, and Lee Cooper will utilise IFCO as an opportunity to expand their international networks and explore potential collaborations with Turkish manufacturing companies.

Turkey’s well-established textile and apparel industry infrastructure caters to both small designer labels and prominent fashion brands, offering services such as fabric sourcing, sample creation, prototype development, production, and quality control. The country’s manufacturers also boast advantages such as high-quality products, short delivery times, competitive pricing, and the flexibility to accommodate small minimum order quantities.

IFCO 2023 expects to welcome more than 30,000 visitors from over 100 countries, primarily from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), North Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.

A notable feature of IFCO is The Core Istanbul, an exhibition that showcases the creative and innovative designs of prominent Turkish designers. These designers have gained international recognition and acclaim in recent years, with their collections gracing prestigious catwalks including Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week. Their unique fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern design, inspired by Turkey’s rich cultural heritage, has earned them accolades and global attention.

The fair will offer special invitation programmes for visitors and feature networking events such as B2B Speed Dating, enabling connections and potential business relationships between fashion designers, brands, manufacturers, buyers, and industry experts.

