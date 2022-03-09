Jack & Jones unveils gold-level cradle to cradle certified jeans

The first Jack & Jones cradle to cradle certified jeans have launched as part of Bestseller’s wider sustainability campaign known as ‘A/Better World’ and are made from materials that can be safely reused in a way that’s more respectful of the planet.

The fully recyclable and organic cotton styles are described as featuring a powerhouse of sustainable materials and production techniques that bring together everything the company has learned about jeans since it started making them three decades ago.

The jeans are made in a Fairtrade International certified factory and feature 98% organic cotton and 2% Roica V550 degradable elastane. The pocket linings are made from 100% organic cotton and the jeans are dyed using artistic milliners’ crystal clear technology that uses 50% less water. The indigo is dyed with 55% less water than traditional dying and both the labels and buttons are also cradle to cradle certified. The patch is made from jacron, which is a leather-like material made from renewable wood pulp.

Jack & Jones explains cradle to cradle certified is a way of designing that uses less resources and stretches them even further, building circular systems to encourage reusing as opposed to taking more resources from the planet.

It also points out that cradle to cradle certified products are rated based on scores in five sustainability categories – material health, material reuse, water stewardship, social fairness and renewable energy and carbon management. The brand says it was awarded gold for its scores in the five categories, which is why it’s able to offer gold-level cradle to cradle certified jeans..

The brand also explains that along with its parent company Bestseller, Jack & Jones is building a new way of working that is circular in design that includes:

Designing products with the end in mind, like recycled polyester puffer jackets which can be shredded and recycled at the end of their life.

Finding and prioritising production technologies that reuse and reduce water and chemicals, starting with Low Impact Denim and organic cotton basics.

Using the company’s own textile waste to create new fibres, such as the CYCLO yarn used in tees, made from Bestseller cotton jersey offcuts.

In January Bestseller shared its circular design guide with the wider industry to help ensure all decisions in a given product’s value cycle are carefully considered.

