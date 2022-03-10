Kontoor reaffirms 2022 outlook amid Europe update

Kontoor says it does not operate any direct or owned business in Russia or Ukraine, adding while a small number of third-party distributors and licensees operate in these countries; this business is not material to Kontoor’s European revenue and is ‘de-minimis’ (immaterial) to total Kontoor revenue.

“As a global company, we work across borders every day. We take great pride in creating connections and strengthening communities. Taking care of each other is core to our purpose. On behalf of Kontoor, we condemn the recent unspeakable acts of violence on the people of Ukraine,” says president, CEO and chair of the board, Scott Baxter.

“We do not own or operate direct business in Russia or Ukraine. Third-party relationships in these countries are not material to Kontoor’s European business and is de-minimis to overall Kontoor revenue; however, we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We offer our continued thoughts and support for the Ukrainian people, and all people, impacted by these tragic events.”

In support of ongoing humanitarian efforts, Koontoor will be making a charitable donation through a global philanthropic organisation. Kontoor employees have also come together in Europe to donate clothing samples for the ongoing relief efforts related to Ukraine.

The update comes as Kontoor reaffirms its 2022 outlook, with 2022 revenue expected to approximate US$2.7bn, up high single digits versus FY 2021.

For the first half, revenue is expected to increase at a low-teens rate compared to last year, consistent with prior guidance. First-quarter revenue is forecast to be in the range of $650-$660m, or flat to up low-single digits compared to last year.

Second-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $640-$650m, or increasing 30-32% compared to last year.

The company, which owns the Lee and Wrangler brands, reported revenue of $681m for the fourth quarter, marking a 3% increase on a reported and constant currency basis over the same period in the prior year.

