Largest database for recycled packaging launches

The update of the EPD features:

1,169 total listings

510 new listings

507 packaging listings

764 products made from 100% recycled content

345 products made with alternative next gen fibre content

Packaging and papers made from 70 different alternative fibres, ranging from wheat straw and other cereal straws, recycled textiles, flax, mushrooms, seaweed, food waste, and grass

A new, multi-filter function for easier and more precise searches

Products manufactured on six continents, in 34 countries, primarily in North America, Europe, India, and China.

This year’s EPD update shows a significant increase in the number of products available from Asia — 203 listings, up from 111 in the previous version. It includes 84 products from China and 72 from India.

Related

The new EcoPaper Database also makes ‘superior ranked’ paper easier to identify, provides references to FSC codes where available, and includes a scan for coatings with ‘forever chemicals’ PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in food service ware as well as food contact safety compliance.

“We are proud of the fact that at Canopy, we not only collaborate with our partners to keep ancient and endangered forests out of their supply chains but also provide the tools and data to find lower footprint alternatives,” says Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s executive director. “It’s exciting to see the EPD expand so significantly in size, geographical scope, and availability of transformative next gen products. Next gen and recycled inputs are the way forward for paper and packaging — and key in taking the sourcing pressure off forests and climate whilst also reducing waste.”

Last month, Primark, River Island, and Shein were among a group of fashion firms to join Canopy’s CanopyStyle initiative ahead of Earth Day.

CanopyStyle is a collaborative initiative dedicated to transforming viscose supply chains away from sourcing from forests and accelerating the production of low-carbon, next generation solutions like recycled-textile or agricultural residue-derived viscose.

Click here to access the database.