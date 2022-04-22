Primark, Shein join CanopyStyle initiative ahead of Earth Day

The companies have joined the CanopyStyle initiative alongside AllSaints, Target Australia, Boody, Hanky Panky, ocean+main, and Kmart Australia in a move that aligns with Earth Day (22 April) and sees them join forces with the 478 brands already signed on to CanopyStyle to save forests.

CanopyStyle is a collaborative initiative dedicated to transforming viscose supply chains away from sourcing from forests and accelerating the production of low-carbon, Next Generation Solutions like recycled-textile or agricultural residue-derived viscose.

“This is the turnaround decade for our planet, and forests have a huge part to play in mitigating the climate crisis and conserving biodiversity,” says Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s executive director. “That’s why, on Earth Day, we are so encouraged to see this new wave of global fashion brands committing to revolutionise their supply chains to keep vital forests standing and scale the production of Next Gen alternatives.”



Today’s brands have committed to ensure their viscose supply chain is:

Free of Ancient and Endangered Forests;

Maximises alternative Next Generation fibres such as recycled textiles and agricultural residues; and

Uses FSC-certified wood if virgin forest fibre needs to be used.

“At Shein, we understand that protecting our forests is essential to creating a better planet for future generations,” says Adam Whinston, global head of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) at Shein. “Canopy has made important advancements in addressing the social and environmental concerns associated with man-made cellulosic fibres, and we are excited to join peer companies in the commitment to responsible viscose.”

Primark took to LinkedIn to announce its decision to join the CanopyStyle initiative with a statement from Lynne Walker, director of Primark Care: “Building on our work of over a decade, we launched Primark Cares last year with the ambition to use our scale for good to protect our planet, including the world’s forests.



“We know that change takes time, and we can’t do it alone, so we’re delighted to have Canopy’s guidance and support as we embed more sustainable sourcing and manufacturing practices in our business.”

Canopy says the majority of brands in today’s announcement have also joined Pack4Good, Canopy’s initiative to make sure they are implementing smart packaging design and using the most eco-friendly paper packaging.

Zalando and Mango were among the previous 40 companies to commit to Pack4Good in February.

