Via gettyimages

In an announcement detailing the partnership, Levi Strauss & Co said the Milliner Organic project encourages local ownership of ethical cotton sourcing in Pakistan.

To help local communities, the project gives farmers the power to switch to organic cotton, with training and assistance for converting their fields. Levi Strauss & Co’s involvement brings the company one step closer to achieving its goals of sourcing more ethical fibres.

The partnership is the result of Levi Strauss’ joining the Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), a multi-stakeholder organisation that brings supply security and measurable social and environmental benefit to organic cotton production, last year

Jeffrey Hogue, LS&Co.’s chief sustainability officer, said: “It is through partnerships made available to us through OCA that we can work together to not only support the longevity of cotton but also make sure the way we do it best supports the communities.”

Agricultural techniques that better promote soil health are introduced through initiatives like Milliner Organic. This became crucial in light of the 2022 widespread flooding in Pakistan.

Healthier soil helps remove carbon from the atmosphere and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. This supports the future sustainability of the natural environment that communities depend on.

“This project is special to us, as not only do we support farmers as they switch to organic cotton farming methods, but we also get to bring innovation and ingenuity to the farming communities,” said Omer Ahmed, managing director, of Artistic Milliners. “We connect all players of the supply chain to map our product’s journey from farm to fashion with blockchain-enabled traceability. This level of transparency is vital to raising the bar in collaboration and fostering strong partnerships.”