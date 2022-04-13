Lululemon to roll out resale programme to all US stores

The nationwide expansion of Lululemon Like New, the brand’s first trade-in and resale programme, follows a successful two-state pilot last year.

Starting on Earth Day (22 April) Lululemon Like New will be available to all consumers across the US, with 100% of the programme’s profits being reinvested to support Lululemon’s commitments outlined in its Impact Agenda, including making 100% of products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.

“At Lululemon, we’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet. Bringing Lululemon Like New to all US guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint,” says Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest innovation. “We’ve seen incredible momentum from our pilot programmme and we look forward to welcoming new guests nationwide.”

Lululemon’s Impact Agenda is a multi-year strategy to create an equitable, sustainable future, with a central vision to minimise environmental impact, contribute to a healthier world, and generate long-term value. Creating circularity through new guest models, reducing waste, and developing products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions are key aspects of the detailed plan.

Built on a circular model, Lululemon Like New extends the life of product that has been designed to last and ensures each item gets its full use. Through the programme, Lululemon guests nationwide can trade in pre-loved Lululemon clothing in exchange for an e-gift card at one of the 390-plus participating US stores and shop resale products online. The expansion includes an assortment of gently used Lululemon items, ranging from pants, tops, shorts, and jackets, with new items added every day.

Lululemon Like New first debuted in May 2021 with a trade-in trial run across 80-plus participating stores in Texas and California. The pilot was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, Lululemon says, and the majority of inventory was categorised as ‘good as new,’ showing the quality of the product allowing for second and third life cycles.

Lululemon has partnered with the resale technology provider Trove for the pilot and expansion.