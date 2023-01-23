As part of Mamas & Papas new phase of growth, its current CEO Mark Saunders who joined the business three years ago as chief transformation officer will become executive chairman.

Mamas & Papas already sells its products in over 30 overseas markets through a network of distributors, agents franchisees and licensing partners, however, new CEO Nathan Williams believes the business has a unique opportunity to accelerate its international presence thanks to its reputation as a premium, design-led brand with British heritage.

The retailer explains that over the past three years it has reversed its GBP6m (US$7.4m) loss (EBITDA) to profit of over GBP11m. The retailer adds that it has grown sales from GBP95m to GBP126m in the year ending March 2022 as a result.

Plus, it recently reported record Christmas trading figures, with sales up 16% in the eight weeks to 25 December 2022 as shoppers flocked to its stores during the retail sector’s crucial trading period.

Williams joined the company in 2018 as merchandise director following senior merchandising roles at UK online retailer Very and high street store Primark, becoming COO in 2020.

The retailer describes him as being a key figure in the company’s turnaround, leading its successful concession rollout with UK retailers Next and Marks & Spencer, innovating its range and implementing the brand’s new ESG strategy.

New CEO Williams says: “We’ve built excellent momentum in the past few years in all areas of the business, from our store footprint to our digital offering, from our product to our purpose and from our domestic market to our overseas partnerships. This has helped us win a record share of the market, which is set for further growth.

“With the continuing support of our investors and with Saunders as Chairman, I’m looking forward to delivering our long-term growth strategy and fulfilling our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand with an unrivalled commitment to its customers. This means more concessions, more international trade and further investment in our brand, product, communities and colleagues as we aim to become the global nursery brand of choice.”

Mamas & Papas executive chairman Mark Saunders adds: “Having helped design and deliver our turnaround strategy over the past three years, Williams is ideally placed to lead the business during this next period. As a business, we have an unprecedented opportunity to grow our scale and share. I’ll be working closely with him, the rest of the executive and our shareholders to help realise the ambition we’ve set for the business.”