This decision is part of Mango’s sustainable strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030, with new targets and more demanding measuring systems, one of the main pillars of which focuses on a commitment to people. Credit: Mango

Mango says its participation in the Accord is a continuation of its sustainable strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030, and commitment to its suppliers and employees.

The Accord is part of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Garment and Textile Industry and aims to guarantee the safety and protection of workers in textile factories in Pakistan.

The initiative follows the success of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, which was signed by Mango in 2013. This Accord was established after the incident at the Rana Plaza building, which resulted in the loss of 1,133 lives and hundreds of injuries. Since its renewal in 2021, Mango remains a signatory of the Bangladesh Accord, which aims to improve the working conditions of garment factory employees in the region.

Mango’s CEO, Toni Ruiz said: “At Mango, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, which is why we consider it necessary to join forces with other companies in the Pakistan Accord. We are delighted that these types of agreements are being extended to new countries since it represents a major step forward in our journey towards greater protection in textile and garment factories.”

Mango Sustainable Vision 2030

Mango’s Sustainable Vision 2030 aims to reduce the environmental and social impact of its products and operations through its three strategic pillars: Product, Planet, and People.

The company’s commitment to people includes various social action projects with global organisations, such as Fundación Vicente Ferrer, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and Save the Children. Mango is also promoting education and sport among women and children in Bangladesh through a project called Goals.

Moreover, Mango is working to offer children and women in underdeveloped regions access to education and collaborating with top universities worldwide to facilitate young people’s entry into the workforce. The company’s commitment to people also includes the publication of a list of its Tier 3 factories related to suppliers of fabrics and trimmings, auditing its suppliers and ensuring compliance with suitable working conditions for workers worldwide.

Remake: Week of Action

To keep the momentum surrounding the public pressure for brands to sign onto the Pakistan Accord, Remake, a global advocacy organisation for the clothing industry, is campaigning a “Week of Action” to get the remaining 12 brands labelled as the #DirtyDozen, which includes Levi’s, Target, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie to sign the Accord.

In addition, Remake has sent 2,000 emails to brand executives, with the help of signatories to build on the launch of the #SignTheAccord Pakistan campaign last month.

The International Accord issued a statement of condolence after dozens of people were injured in a garment factory that collapsed and caught fire in Karachi, Pakistan last month.