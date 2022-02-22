Mango doubles percentage of committed garments in total production

Barcelona-based Mango almost doubled the percentage of sustainable garments, labelled Mango Committed, in its total production last year, with the figure up from 45% in 2020.

The company, which is described as one of the leading fashion retailers in Europe, has reviewed the targets set in early 2020 as part of its sustainability strategic plan and has made the decision to bring them forward.

Specifically, Mango forecasts that 100% of the polyester it uses will be recycled by 2025, which is double its initial target. The company also says that by 2025, 100% of the cellulose fibres used will be of controlled origin and traceable, bringing forward its original commitment by five years.

In addition, Mango is maintaining its goal that 100% of the cotton used will be of sustainable origin by 2025.

Related

“Aware of the environmental impact of our product, and in line with our goals and international commitments, we work garment-by-garment, promoting the use of fibres with a lower environmental impact in our collection. Bringing forward the sustainable fibre targets allows us to move towards a more sustainable fashion future,” says Mango CEO Toni Ruiz.

In 2021, Mango achieved a 91% use of sustainable cotton and a 59% use of cellulose fibres of controlled origin. Over half (54%) of the polyester used was recycled, achieving the initial target four years ahead of time.

Mango Committed

Mango makes its commitment to sustainable fashion visible through its ‘Committed’ label, which includes all Mango garments with a lower environmental impact.

In recent years, the company says it has made a major effort to increase its number of sustainable garments.

Mango explains committed garments are all those which contain at least 30% or more sustainable fibres (such as organic cotton, recycled cotton, Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton, recycled polyester, recycled wool or Tencel, among others) and/or have been manufactured using more sustainable production processes.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

What is more, like all other Mango items, the garments are produced in factories that are inspected through social audits and comply with product safety regulations.

Just Style spoke with Mango’s head of sourcing Andres Fernandez and CSR director Beatriz Bayo last year who discussed the group’s plans to build on its existing Mango Committed clothing line with a garment collection made entirely with sustainable features by 2022.

Mango also recently committed to environmental not-for-profit Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative, which aims to transform the impacts of the global packaging supply chain on forests, and joined the ZDHC Community as a contributor.