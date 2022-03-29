Mango enters the metaverse with first three wearables

The artworks were created in development with crypto artist Farkas and Mango’s technology and 3D product design teams. They will be exhibited within the Museum District of Decentraland, as part of the first edition of the Metaverse Fashion Week.

Along with Farkas, an Argentine-Hungarian artist based in Buenos Aires, Mango will exhibit the pieces Mango Metagirl, Mango Ad Astra, and Hanna in the Clouds for a month. The three unique artworks are inspired by the brand’s garments and will be exhibited at the coordinates 13.82 in the Museum District of Decentraland, where Mango will have its own area in which it will reproduce a museum.

The three NFTs will be uploaded to the OpenSea platform, one of the main marketplaces for non-fungible tokens, by using blockchain technology, but they will not go on sale.

In addition, Mango will also launch its first three wearables to commemorate Metaverse Fashion Week. The first one, in which Farkas also collaborated, will be a virtual reproduction of the Lupi dress, which reflects the Mediterranean values ​​and culture that characterise Mango. This NFT will not go on sale, but it will become part of the company’s historical catalogue.

The group will also create two T-shirt NFTs, one for men and one for women, of which 50 units will be made. 49 of them will be given away to virtual event attendees and one will remain as property of the company.

Mango says its entry into the metaverse represents a step further in strengthening the ecosystem of channels and partners on which its business model is based. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to digital innovation and exploring new customer channels.

Jordi Álex, director of technology, data, privacy and security at Mango, says: “Mango’s development in the metaverse environment is yet another example of the company’s innovative character and its strategy based on constant innovation. We have created a specific team dedicated to the development of digital content, where new professionals will be joining in the coming months, in order to develop new projects in the future that will allow us to add the virtual environment to the digital and physical environments in our channel ecosystem”.

A number of apparel brands and retailers have taken similar steps into the metaverse in recent months. Earlier this month, US apparel brand American Eagle Outfitters and online gaming platform Roblox unveiled a metaverse version of the company’s spring 2022 campaign on a virtual role-playing game.

While last month, Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton transformed its Corso Vittorio Emanuele store in Milan to mirror the brand’s virtual store in the metaverse, where visitors could obtain QR codes to make purchases in physical stores.

