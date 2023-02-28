The joint initiative between Mango and Save the Children will take place in the Daca and Savar regions – two local communities close to several factories Mango works with. The aim is to contribute to the social and economic development of Bangladesh, a key location for clothing manufacture worldwide.

The Goals project focuses on promoting access to education and sport through the construction of four primary schools and the promotion of leisure and educational activities.

The initiative, to which the company will donate a total of EUR500,000 (US$531,000), will have a duration of two years and will benefit more than 4,000 people in Bangladesh. Half of the beneficiaries are minors, with special emphasis placed on working women and their daughters, who will make up 70% of the beneficiaries. In the second phase, the project will be extended to Turkey.

Toni Ruiz, Mango’s chief executive officer, said: “Our focus is to work to generate a positive footprint, placing special emphasis on local communities. We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and sport.”

Andrés Conde, general manager of Save the Children, added: “In many countries around the world, children face situations that make their life difficult. Education is a very powerful tool to move forward in life and with this alliance with Mango we are going to promote projects to guarantee hundreds of children the quality education they are entitled to.”

In January 2023, Mango launched its first denim capsule as part of the brand’s new sustainability strategy.