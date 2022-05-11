Mango merges physical, digital and virtual with latest metaverse move

Mango has created a collection of NFTs with the artworks of three renowned Spanish artists, Joan Miró, Antoni Tàpies and Miquel Barceló, to mark the opening of the store.

The new store will, for 11 days, become a physical, digital and virtual museum, offering customers a brand a unique that unites art, fashion and technology. Mango says.

The site, which markls the starting point for Mango’s expansion in the United States, will exhibit the physical artworks of the artists, alongside screens on which the NFTs will be displayed. The collection will also be displayed in the Decentraland Metaverse, specifically at the coordinates 16.78 of the Museum District, making it the first time a brand has synchronised a physical, digital and virtual experience, Mango adds.

Jordi Álex, Mango’s director of technology, data, privacy and security, says through these new projects, Mango is coming into contact with new target markets so it we can understand how younger consumers interact in these environments.

Together with various artists, Mango has reinterpreted two works by Miró (Oiseau volant vers le soleil and Tète et Oiseau), two more by Tàpies (Ulls i Creu and Esgrafiats) and one work by Barceló (Dilatation), giving rise to five NFTs. In the interpretation of the works, the digital artists have incorporated various Mango garments from the collection currently available in the store.

In addition to the five artworks in NFT format, Mango has developed new wearables that will go on sale. These are digital garments, some of which reproduce the women’s Claudie blouse and trousers.

The company has also launched a unisex commemorative T-shirt for the opening of the Fifth Avenue store, of which 100 units have been produced: 98 will be given away to those attending the virtual event, and two will be added to the Mango collection of NFTs.

Mango entered the metaverse last March, launching three unique artworks in NFT format which were co-created with the cryptoartist Farkas.

Mango says its entry into the virtual metaverse environment represents one step further in strengthening the ecosystem of channels and partners the business model it is based on. The company is also strengthening its commitment to digital innovation and its search for new channels of interaction with its customers.

Mango recently launched a business accelerator for fashion start-ups that it hopes will change the sector for the better.