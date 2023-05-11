The goal of Mango is to reach 2024 with approximately 40 stores in the United States and for the country to become one of the group’s top five markets in terms of turnover. Credit: Mango.

Mango is ramping up its expansion in the United States with plans to open over 15 new stores throughout the country in 2023.

The expansion will include the opening of new stores in states where the retailer has not yet established a presence, such as Georgia, Texas, and California, as well as strengthening its presence in other states. Mango aims to reach approximately 40 stores in the US by 2024, making it one of the group’s top five markets in terms of turnover.

In Texas, Mango plans to open stores in shopping malls such as The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio, Galleria Dallas in Dallas, and La Plaza Mall in McAllen. The company also plans to open stores in California, including the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Fashion Valley in San Diego, and four stores in Los Angeles.

All of these stores will exclusively stock the Mango Woman collection, unlike the new store Mango will open in the state of Georgia which, located in the Perimeter Mall (Atlanta), will have a selling space of 570m2 and will stock products from the Woman and Man lines.

Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, said: “The opening of over 15 new Mango stores in 2023 represents a significant step forward for Mango to achieve its expansion targets in the United States, one of the key markets for the company in the coming years and will allow us to strengthen our brand presence in the country.”

Mango’s expansion plan in the US began in 2022 with the opening of its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Since then, the company has opened additional stores in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and has plans to continue expanding throughout the country.

