Mango uses seaweed and wood cellulose to push sustainability agenda. Credit: Mango.

The Mango seaweed and wood cellulose initiative with Pyratex is in celebration of World Ocean Day and is part of the company’s commitment to its sustainability strategy.

Pyratex is a Spanish textile supplier that specialises in innovative fabrics. Together with Mango they will launch a solidarity t-shirt and a pair of trousers. All profits from the sales will go to Asociación Vellmarí, an organisation led by the Marine biologist Manu San Félix, to promote a pioneering project for replanting posidonia (neptune grass), an aquatic plant local to the Mediterranean Sea that is in danger of extinction.

The collection of two items will be sold under the slogan “From the sea for the sea”. The t-shirt and the trousers, designed exclusively in Barcelona and manufactured in Morocco, are on sale in selected stores in Spain, the United States, Croatia and Greece, and via Mango’s website in Spain.

The initiative forms part of Mango’s commitment to its sustainability strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030, which aims to implement measures to reduce the company’s impact on the planet through four key policies: climate change, water consumption, packaging and a strategy to protect biodiversity.

Just last month, Mango announced it was ramping up its expansion in the US, followed by news it was also opening 13 new stores in the UK.

In December Mango took its sustainability vision one step further as it looked to strengthen its supplier relationships. In an exclusive interview Mango’s global director of sustainability and sourcing, Andrés Fernández, explained how the company is working with its vendors to boost circularity and transparency across the supply chain.