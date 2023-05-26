The strategic expansion plan for 2023 reflects Mango’s commitment to solidifying its position in the UK market. Credit: Mango

Less than a month after Mango announced it was ramping up its expansion in the US, the retailer has revealed it is also opening 13 new stores in the UK.

At the end of 2022, Mango operated 53 UK stores and maintained an e-commerce presence through its own online channel and other marketplaces.

Mango is focusing its UK expansion on major cities in the south and centre of the country, including Bristol, London, Manchester, and Leeds, while also making its first entry into Brighton.

Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises explains: “The United Kingdom is a crucial market for Mango’s international expansion. Our entry into cities where we have not previously been present, along with our presence in some of the country’s largest shopping centres, will solidify the Mango brand and enhance our position globally.”

Among the notable store openings is the unveiling of a new store at Westfield Stratford City, one of the UK’s largest shopping centres, on 26 May. Spanning a selling space of 450m², this store will showcase the Woman collection exclusively.

Mango says another significant milestone is its debut in Brighton, where a 470m² store will open in the Churchill Square shopping centre.

Mango has already kicked off the year by opening new stores in Solihull, Bristol, and Leeds. In the second half of the year, the company has plans to open additional stores in prominent locations, including Milton Keynes, Glasgow, and London.

The new Mango stores will feature the New Med store concept, inspired by the Mediterranean, which is said to embody the brand’s spirit and freshness.

Mango explains sustainability and architectural integration are paramount in this innovative design, which presents the store as a Mediterranean home with distinct rooms. Warm tones and neutral colours dominate the space, complemented by traditional, artisanal, sustainable, and natural materials such as ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, sparto grass, and leather.

Mango recently signed the Pakistan Accord to support worker safety in the garment and textile industry and in March the retailer announced an investment into party dress and accessories rental platform La Más Mona through its Mango StartUp Studio accelerator.