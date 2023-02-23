Via Delta Galil

Seasoned merchandising and product strategy executive Mark Stocker has been appointed president of the branded division of global manufacturer Delta Galil.

Delta Galil said in a release that Stocker is a “highly accomplished merchandising and product strategy executive whose previous experience includes leading the strategic vision for the apparel division of Macy’s.”

In his given role, Stocker will oversee design, merchandising, and sales for Delta Galil’s US-branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear, kids’ businesses, including its own P.J. Salvage brand, as well as the adidas, Calvin Klein Kids, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Wolford labels.

Stocker will be based in New York and report to Isaac Dabah, Delta Galil’s chief executive officer.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Delta Galil leadership team,” said Dabah. “I am confident he will make significant contributions to drive further growth for our branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses in the US. His deep understanding of the product lifecycle, from brand development to customer engagement, will be integral to our continued success.”

Stocker spent the bulk of his career in Macy’s. He built up his career to become the strategic vision for the apparel division for the digital channel and stores. Most recently, he served at Saadia Group as president and chief merchandiser. He designed and managed the reinvention of the Lord & Taylor and New York & Company Brands.

Stocker said: “Delta Galil is globally renowned as an innovative leader in apparel manufacturing and marketing, and I’m thrilled to be joining the company’s leadership team at this exciting moment.”

“The US business encompasses some of the most beloved and respected consumer brands in the market today and I see great opportunities to help further accelerate the growth of the company’s branded division here in the States.”

