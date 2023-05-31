Pascal Cochez, President – Noyon Calais SAS and Calais Dentelles (right) Ashiq Lafir, CEO – Noyon Lanka Pvt. Ltd. Credit: MAS Holdings

By capitalising on this acquisition, Noyon Lanka enhances its capacity to deliver top-quality lace products to customers worldwide, preserving the history and heritage of lace manufacturing in France.

With over a century of heritage in the industry, Noyon Calais has established itself as a renowned lace manufacturer. This strategic acquisition positions Noyon Lanka as an industry leader, the company says, combining the legacy of Noyon Calais with tech conglomerate MAS Holdings‘ technical and manufacturing expertise. Moreover, the sale allows Noyon Calais, a subsidiary of Calais Dentelles, to refocus on its primary luxury core market.

Noyon Lanka will gain ownership of all ‘Noyon’ trademarks belonging to Noyon Calais, along with its extensive archives of lace and embroidery fabric sketches, drafts, and samples from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Ashiq Lafir, CEO of Noyon Lanka, commented: “This acquisition will enable us to expand our product design offerings and strengthen our leadership position in lace manufacturing globally. We are humbled and proud to take ownership of Noyon Calais’ remarkable legacy and combine it with our technical expertise to create beautiful, innovative lace products for our customers.”

Sébastien Bento Soares, CEO of Calais Dentelles, the parent company of Noyon Calais, added: “This asset sale enables Desseilles Calais to focus on our core luxury market and ensures that the rich history and legacy of Noyon’s lace continues to effectively serve its long-time customers, who have come to rely on Noyon’s heritage in lace to provide some of the world’s foremost brands with the finest lace designs that their customers have adorned over many generations.”

Noyon Lanka, established in 2004 as a partnership between Noyon Calais France and MAS Holdings, has become a prominent player in knitted and leavers lace manufacturing. Its team of lace creators and designers introduces over 450 designs annually, offering a wide range of collections that include multi-way stretch lace and high-tenacity lace.

In addition to its production facilities in Sri Lanka, the company maintains a global presence with manufacturing operations in Indonesia and China.

Earlier this year, MAS Amity, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan clothing giant MAS, signed a joint venture agreement with Tata Group’s Trent for the joint development of an intimate wear business in India.