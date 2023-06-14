MAS has partnered with Vizoo to set up a high-tech digital material service hub to be leveraged by brands as well as vendors. Credit: Shutterstock.

MAS says it is now the first material digitisation services partner globally to be accredited by Vizoo and it adds that digital materials play a crucial role in demonstrating the accurate textures, colours and properties of the materials that eventually influence the look and fit of a garment.

MAS explains that it established a dedicated material digitisation unit in 2020 to provide high-quality property and texture scanning services across its apparel and supply chain divisions. This unit has now been accredited by Vizoo, recognising the standards and quality of MAS’ material digitisation process.

The apparel conglomerate believes that with digital product creation (DPC), brands can expedite the marketing process which positively influences product newness and profitability. Such value, MAS states, is only created with “true-to-life” digital twins that can represent physical garments both visually and technically.

MAS says it has years of expertise in DPS and now has the ability to build digital twins across multiple stages of sampling such as concept, prototypes, colour, and salesman samples.

The aim is to transition towards making decisions digitally and build in expertise in digital-to-physical translation so physical products are accurate at every stage of the sampling process. Leveraging this capability, MAS says it can develops over 3,000 unique digital styles annually.

Tharindu Meemaduma, director of innovation at MAS Holdings, said: “Material Digitisation is a key focus area in our digital product creation journey and Vizoo’s technology enables us to achieve a realistic appearance in our materials that is second to none. This certification assures our processes to digitise materials are aligned to the highest industrial standards, strengthening confidence in the quality of our process amongst the brands we service.

Renate Eder, CCO of Vizoo added that the company hears a lot from brands about vendors not wanting to invest in digital.

Eder continued: “However, I must say that I do not share this view. MAS is one of the examples where digital solutions are adopted not just on request. In this case, digitisation is influenced and driven by the vendor partner. It is not only about using the correct tools. Unfortunately, sometimes the discussion is too focused on the tool being the problem solver instead of thinking about how to best implement innovative technology.”

Vizoo said it is influencing the industry with its universal certification programme and setting global standards for digitisation.

Additionally, the solution provider is looking to expand its certification programme towards more service and scanning hubs to support the digitisation-as-a-service industry.

Last month, MAS’ Noyon Lanka acquired French lace manufacturer Noyon Calais, giving it the ability to design and commercialise lace products while manufacturing them under the ‘Noyon’ trademark.