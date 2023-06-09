Clive Whiley, the company’s chairman, and Andrew Cook, the chief financial officer (CFO), will assume leadership roles on the Operating Board. Credit: Tolga Akmen – GettyImages

British retailer, Mothercare has officially announced a significant change in its leadership structure. Daniel Le Vesconte’s departure marks a pivotal moment for the baby and children’s products retailer.

Clive Whiley, the company’s chairman, and Andrew Cook, the chief financial officer (CFO), will assume leadership roles on the Operating Board, a task they have overseen for the previous three years.

Mothercare states the arrangement mirrors the successful structure implemented over the past three years and will remain in place until a suitable replacement for the CEO position is identified and appointed.

Whiley said: “The Board believes that a change in CEO is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board is fully committed to the Group’s successful long-term strategy and, further to last month’s pre-close Trading Update, the Company continues to perform in line with expectations. In addition, we are progressing a number of options to refinance the Group’s debt facilities.”

In recent years, Mothercare has experienced a continuous decline in profits. In November, the company took a significant step by appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators for both its Mothercare UK business and the Mothercare business services company.

This came after the previous CEO, Mark Newton stepped down as the company moved through a transformation plan. This decision was accompanied by the announcement of the closure of all 79 of its stores in the UK, potentially resulting in the loss of approximately 2,800 jobs.

At the time of Le Vesconte’s appointment, Mothercare said he: “Brings a wealth of international brand experience in direct-to-consumer, franchise, wholesale and licensing, having held senior leadership roles for several globally recognised brands.”

These included Abercrombie and Fitch (A&F Corp), Hollister and Gilly Hicks, Dr Martens (Dr Martens PLC), the Wolverine Worldwide group of brands and Vans and Reef for VF Corp.

Mothercare has reassured stakeholders that the company’s performance is in line and exceeded expectations, as outlined in last month’s pre-close trading update. The group continues to thrive, demonstrating its resilience and ability to adapt to market demands.

Additionally, the Board also outlined in the reports that it is actively exploring various options to refinance the group’s debt facilities to strengthen the company’s financial position.

By working closely with Mothercare’s senior management team, Whiley says he is confident that the group’s proven and consistent strategy, as well as its corporate culture, will sustain the profitable growth trajectory.

Analyst reaction

Analysts Eleonora Dani and Clive Black of Shore Capital were supportive of the move, observing: “The departure of Daniel Le Vesconte as CEO signifies a notable shift for Mothercare PLC, as the Board firmly believes that a fresh perspective at the helm will bring considerable benefits to the company and its shareholders. However, amidst this leadership transition, the company remains unwavering in pursuing its long-term strategy, as highlighted in the recent pre-close Trading Update. This update has confirmed that Mothercare’s performance remains on track, instilling confidence in the Board’s decision to uphold the successful trajectory that the company has experienced thus far.

“While ongoing progress is being made to refinance the Group’s debt facilities, Clive Whiley has expressed confidence in the continued success and consistency of Mothercare’s strategy and culture. This strategic foundation will be pivotal in sustaining the company’s profitable growth.

“As Mothercare navigates this transitional phase, the company’s primary focus remains to implement strategic growth initiatives in established and untapped markets. By proactively positioning itself for future success, Mothercare aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities while ensuring a seamless leadership transition. Through these proactive measures and a steadfast commitment to its long-term strategy, Mothercare is poised to thrive and solidify its position as a leading brand in the industry.”