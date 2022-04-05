M&S embarks on kidswear resale trial

UK retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) is partnering with dotte, a circular kidswear peer-to-peer resale marketplace where parents can buy, sell, donate, and recycle outgrown kidswear.

M&S Kids will become the first major retailer to join and play a role in dotte’s movement. The marketplace which seeks to address the challenges parents face when buying secondhand, through a digital platform that curates products, offers style inspiration and incorporates brands partnerships.

The dotte resale collective is made up of 16 independent and sustainably-minded kidswear brands. Joining the collective means that when a dotte user sells a pre-loved M&S item, and there are currently over 400 items listed on the site, they get an M&S voucher for GBP5 off when they spend GBP25 at M&S online (for delivery or click & collect).

M&S and dotte say they share a commitment to finding more circular solutions which incorporate both new and pre-loved clothing, with dotte adding the partnership is an endorsement that buying with M&S is buying well.

All M&S kidswear products are created with care and undergo extensive quality and wash testing to ensure they can be handed down to friends and family, dotte says, noting jackets even come with a name label ready for three owners.

Across M&S, the team is focused on its commitment to building a sustainable future, driving the circular economy as part of its Plan A target to become a Scope 3 net zero business by 2040 through continuing with long-standing commitments, such as shwopping and seeking out new partners to work with.

“We design and make our products so that the M&S label means quality – product that can be handed down – because we believe style shouldn’t cost the earth. Pre-loved selling is a growing market and through joining the dotte resale collective we’re looking forward to learning more from an agile start-up and supporting the circular economy. Through the platform we also hope to extend our customer reach as we continue make M&S kidswear more relevant more often for customers and the ‘go to’ destination store and website not just for uniform but for everyday style & value too,” says Alice Duggan, head of M&S Kidswear.

Samantha Valentine, co-founder at dotte, adds: “Having a trusted kidswear retailer like M&S onboard signals a huge step-change in the industry itself, and the fact that they are rewarding their customers for selling M&S kidswear will encourage so many more families to get involved in the circular economy.”

M&S was introduced to and has invested in the dotte platform through its joint venture with start-up accelerator Founder’s Factory.

The UK retailer recently announced plans for Jaeger to open in 14 M&S destination stores across the UK and Ireland over the course of the next two months.