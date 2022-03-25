M&S to expand Jaeger store presence

The move will see Jaeger roll out across 14 M&S destination stores throughout April and May with its spring ‘22 collection.

It follows what M&S calls encouraging early demand for the heritage brand on M&S.com and a successful UK store trial which has been running since October last year when the “all new” Jaeger launched.

M&S bought the Jaeger brand out of administration for an undisclosed sum in January of last year. The retailer explains as part of the M&S Family, Jaeger is an independent brand supported by the ecosystem of M&S.

From April, customers will be able to shop Jaeger in M&S stores across the UK and Ireland. The M&S stores will offer bespoke Jaeger sections, featuring a curated collection of products, changing rooms, seating areas, and till points, as well as dedicated Jaeger style experts on hand to assist customers.

Related

Fiona Lambert, managing director of Jaeger, says: “Our expansion into 14 more M&S stores across the UK is the latest step on the journey for Jaeger as part of the M&S family. We’ve re-imagined the brand, keeping Jaeger’s values but designing for today’s lifestyle. We have been delighted with the response from customers; from those who have cherished the brand for years, to those who have recently discovered our new collections. With our dedicated store environment within M&S growing, we can’t wait to invite customers to meet our team of style experts and experience the timeless quality and effortless elegance of Jaeger products, both in store and on M&S.com.”

Later this year, Jaeger will also begin international store trials in key international markets – Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The news comes after M&S said earlier this month its CEO Steve Rowe is to step down as part of a planned succession programme.

Rowe will be succeeded by Stuart Machin who will take on responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the Executive Committee, while Katie Bickerstaffe will become co-chief executive with a particular focus on driving the global omnichannel, digital and data future for the business.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here