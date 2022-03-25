M&S to expand Jaeger store presence

The move will see Jaeger roll out across 14 M&S destination stores throughout April and May with its spring ‘22 collection.
It follows what M&S calls encouraging early demand for the heritage brand on M&S.com and a successful UK store trial which has been running since October last year when the “all new” Jaeger launched.
M&S bought the Jaeger brand out of administration for an undisclosed sum in January of last year. The retailer explains as part of the M&S Family, Jaeger is an independent brand supported by the ecosystem of M&S.
From April, customers will be able to shop Jaeger in M&S stores across the UK and Ireland. The M&S stores will offer bespoke Jaeger sections, featuring a curated collection of products, changing rooms, seating areas, and till points, as well as dedicated Jaeger style experts on hand to assist customers.
Fiona Lambert, managing director of Jaeger, says: “Our expansion into 14 more M&S stores across the UK is the latest step on the journey for Jaeger as part of the M&S family. We’ve re-imagined the brand, keeping Jaeger’s values but designing for today’s lifestyle. We have been delighted with the response from customers; from those who have cherished the brand for years, to those who have recently discovered our new collections. With our dedicated store environment within M&S growing, we can’t wait to invite customers to meet our team of style experts and experience the timeless quality and effortless elegance of Jaeger products, both in store and on M&S.com.”
Later this year, Jaeger will also begin international store trials in key international markets – Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
The news comes after M&S said earlier this month its CEO Steve Rowe is to step down as part of a planned succession programme.
Rowe will be succeeded by Stuart Machin who will take on responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the Executive Committee, while Katie Bickerstaffe will become co-chief executive with a particular focus on driving the global omnichannel, digital and data future for the business.