M&S rolls out Nobody’s Child across UK stores

The new M&S in-store offering from Nobody’s Child includes a curated collection of 30 bestselling mini and midi dresses ranging from GBP35 printed midi dresses to GBP75 embroidered occasion dresses in transitional cotton.

The use of responsible fabrics exists at the heart of every range and Nobody’s Child has continued to use viscose alternative, Lenzing Ecovero in its spring/summer collection.

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, says the store launches enable the brand to showcase its collection to loyal and new customers across the UK.

“Myself and the team are passionate that the handwriting that Nobody’s Child has become known for is given even more opportunity to flourish through this new chapter in our journey.”

M&S took a 25% stake in Nobody’s Child in November and said it would launch the brand in selected stores this year. The investment came a little over a year after M&S chose Nobody’s Child as the first third-party clothing brand to be sold on its website.

Under the investment, Nobody’s Child continues to operate independently but with the opportunity to use M&S’s investment and infrastructure to scale the business.

In a statement at the time, M&S said it will benefit from the agility of Nobody’s Child, including the brand’s focus on near-sourcing supply, which has previously been identified as a growth opportunity.

Nobody’s Child is available to shop now at: Belfast, Cheshire Oaks, Dublin, Gateshead, Liverpool, London Stratford, Manchester, Sheffield, Thurrock, and Trafford.

Last week, M&S partnered with the dotte resale collective to explore kidswear resale.

M&S Kids is the first major retailer to join and play a role in dotte’s movement. The marketplace which seeks to address the challenges parents face when buying secondhand, through a digital platform that curates products, offers style inspiration and incorporates brands partnerships.