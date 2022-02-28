M&S survey reveals customers think clothes should last longer

Results from M&S’s customer survey show families are cautiously optimistic about what the rest of 2022 will bring, amid growing concerns around health and the environment, according to the latest M&S Family Matters Index.

Families remain particularly concerned about the environment, spurring people to learn more about their own carbon footprint and take action to reduce it.

72% of those surveyed agree we should be making our clothes last longer, up 2% since August 2021. 41% and 36% of people have already made changes to the food and clothing they buy due to climate change.

People also expect shops to make a similar effort, with 58% saying it’s important that the shops they buy from make their products as sustainable as possible.

Meanwhile, younger generations are the most likely to be changing the food and clothing they buy due to climate change. 48% of 18-24s and 47% of 25-34s, and 45% and 44% of 18-24s and 25-34s have made food and clothing changes respectively.

Victoria McKenzie-Gould, M&S director of communications, said: “As a business with 32 million customers, we know families across the UK trust us to meet their evolving needs and offer trusted value with great quality products sourced and sold with care, so we can help build a sustainable future.”

The M&S Family Matters Index provides an overall measure of how confident and resilient families across the UK are feeling and how those feelings change in the months and years ahead. The index is generated using data from interviews with 5,000 adults from across the UK in November 2021.

M&S unveiled its first capsule collection as part of The Jeans Redesign last week, with the range responsibly sourced to meet the project’s guidelines and co-developed with over 80 denim experts.

