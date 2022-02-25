M&S unveils first collection as part of The Jeans Redesign Project

M&S has unveiled its first capsule collection as part of The Jeans Redesign, with the range responsibly sourced to meet the project’s guidelines and co-developed with over 80 denim experts.

The five-piece capsule collection has been designed to be fit for a circular economy, made to be used more, made to be made again, and made from safe and recycled or renewable materials. The styles have maximised the use of easily recycled and renewable materials and are made with organic cotton, including a minimum of 25% recycled cotton.

In addition, unnecessary components, such as metal rivets, that hamper the recycling process, have been removed from the garments meaning when the jeans are recycled, more of the fabric can be successfully remade into new garments.

M&S joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project in 2021 and this is the first capsule collection that has been produced to meet the guidelines.

Launched by the foundation’s fashion initiative in 2019, The Jeans Redesign acts as a framework for companies across the industry to start designing with circular economy principles, and to work collaboratively and learn from each other. The guidelines, created with input from industry experts, set a minimum bar for circular denim and jeans, including guidance on recycled content, safe chemistry, material sourcing, and recyclability.

“As an own-brand retailer we’re uniquely positioned to work with our long-standing suppliers and partners on new and better ways of doing things. Denim is a staple clothing product and more sustainable denim really matters to us and to our customers,” Monique Leeuwenburgh, director of sourcing for M&S clothing and home, says.

“Our Jeans Redesign capsule collection has been created with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s guidelines and offers customers the confidence their purchase is not only stylish, quality and great value – but also created with circularity in mind.”

Laura Balmond, fashion initiative lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, adds: “The Jeans Redesign project demonstrates that it is possible to make products fit for a circular economy, today. We’re pleased to see the solutions identified by M&S and the growing understanding of the challenges that must be addressed to achieve the vision of a circular economy for fashion at scale.”

In addition to The Jeans Redesign capsule collection, last year M&S launched new sustainability standards across its entire hero product category of denim. Since then, M&S says it has continued to make changes to each stage of the development process, from reducing water consumption and chemical impact to increase the use of sustainable fibres.

The Jeans Redesign project recently hit a 100 participant milestone with the addition of Bershka, Ralph Lauren and Zara as the latest signatories.

M&S’ The Jeans Redesign five-piece capsule collection is available exclusively on M&S.com for next day delivery or click & collect to over 700 M&S locations.