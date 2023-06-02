Nike Virtual Studios and EA Sports have announced a partnership aimed at revolutionising the virtual sports experience for fans worldwide. Credit: Shutterstock

The strategic partnership between Nike and video game company EA Sports aims to introduce immersive experiences and unlock unparalleled levels of customisation within the EA Sports ecosystem.

The partnership hopes to combine the strengths of both companies in order to introduce new ways for members of Nike’s digital community experience, Swoosh, and EA Sports enthusiasts to express their personal style through gameplay.

As part of future EA Sports titles, Nike and EA Sports intend to offer to select Swoosh virtual creations, granting members and players unique opportunities for self-expression and creativity in the realm of sports and style.

Ron Faris, general manager of Nike Virtual Studios said: “Nike and EA Sports share a commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and we are thrilled to partner with them. This partnership will allow us to unlock incredible new experiences for our Swoosh community and the massive EA Sports fan base.”

Andrea Hopelain, senior vice president of brand for EA Sports & Racing, emphasised the shared vision, adding: “All of us at EA Sports is focused on leading the next evolution in sports fandom, and this new collaboration with our long-time partners at Nike sits directly at the intersection of innovation, sport, and culture. Working with. Swoosh, we’ll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete, and share their love for sports.”

This partnership comes as Nike, Inc. has announced leadership changes to deepen its consumer-led growth and marketplace advantage.

Effective 1 June, Jared Carver will assume the role of president and CEO of Converse, succeeding Scott Uzzell.

Carver, a consumer-first leader, brings over a decade of leadership experience at Converse to his new position. As the vice president and general manager of Converse’s North America business for the past four years, Carver successfully drove significant growth in the brand’s largest market.

In his new role, Carver will report to John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc. Scott Uzzell, on the other hand, has transitioned to the role of vice president and general manager for North America at Nike.

Nike announced a number of senior leadership changes last week (25 May), including the appointment of Craig Williams, who will take on Nike’s supply chain and logistics.