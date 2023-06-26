OS Hub recently announced its full Board of Directors with nine new appointments. Credit: Shutterstock.

The new appointments set to join OS Hub’s existing board of directors include notable industry names like Laura Carter (regional officer – Latin America and Caribbean office, IndustriAll Global Union), Aruna Kashyap (associate director – economic justice and rights, Human Rights Watch), Alexis Bateman (principal product leader – sustainable tech, Amazon Web Services), among others.

OS Hub points out that with supply chain legislations being enacted globally, such as the EU Regulation on deforestation-free supply chains, the German Supply Chain Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, there has been increased emphasis on supply chain mapping.

This, the organisation says, has led to increasing attention being paid to its open data approach with particular interest from new sectors like food and beverage, sporting goods, electronics and toys.

Earlier in November 2022, when OS Hub (formerly the Open Apparel Registry) announced its expansion beyond the apparel sector, it saw a surge in the volume of data with the facilities in its database doubling to over 185,000. The supply chain non-profit explains that it will continue to scale and further its mission with support from the board of directors in shaping a strategic direction.

Natalie Grillon, executive director of Open Supply Hub, commented: “At Open Supply Hub, our mission is to open up supply chain data for the public benefit. Building an enabling technology that creates systemic change in supply chains requires a broad range of perspectives. Centring stakeholder voices ensures that our tool continues to be useful across supply chains and allows everyone to benefit from the data, whether that is to more effectively progress advocacy work or to make ESG data actionable and impactful. This is why we have always championed our multi-stakeholder Board of Directors as a critical piece of our governance and model.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these new members to our Board. With 53% female representation and members from Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America, our Board represents a diverse range of actors across global supply chains. These perspectives are invaluable as we look to scale our technology and ensure that our tool is a critical piece of infrastructure for everyone working across global supply chains.”

OS Hub said it strives to make supply chain data “open, accessible and trustworthy” for the public benefit. It believes this standardised, interoperable data will enable users across industries and geographies to take collective action, and to address human rights and environmental challenges.

Just Style attended Sedex’s Xplore Sustainability Conference in April where Katie Shaw of the Open Supply Hub and Sedex’s Clare Fitton revealed why sharing data remains at the heart of sustainability and compliance for the fashion industry.