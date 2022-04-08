Pacsun wants Gen Z to clean out closets for credit

Pacific Sunwear of California (Pacsun) the leading speciality retailer offering emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture, has joined with ThredUP, one of the largest online resale platforms, to announce “Pre-Loved Pac,” a 360-resale program allowing customers to clean out their closets for Pacsun credit and shop pre-loved clothing directly through its website.

“At Pacsun, we are committed to digital innovation and delivering services that our customers will love and use. Our community already embraced sustainable fashion, and we wanted to incorporate that into our brand experience,” said Mimi Ruiz, vice president of eCommerce at Pacsun. “When we learned about ThredUP’s RaaS [Resale as a Service] offering, we thought it would be a great fit. By leveraging ThredUP’s proprietary technology, we were able to get our resale program up and running quickly, bringing value to our customers while also reducing our carbon footprint.”

Data from ThredUP’s 2021 Resale Report found that over 50% of millennials and Gen Z say they will spend more on second-hand in the next five years, with the second-hand market expected to grow 11 times faster than traditional retail by 2025. Younger generations are powering its rise, says Pacsun.

“Pacsun understands its customers on a deeper level than most brands I’ve worked with. Incorporating resale into its business made sense for multiple reasons but mostly, because it delivers a service that its customers are already tapping into,” said James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUP. “With Pacsun’s Gen Z customer-base, resale is not only an ideal fit for the company’s demographic, but it is also an untapped growth channel for the business.”

Related

“Pre-Loved Pac” includes three resale elements designed to promote circular fashion – a cleanout program, cash-out incentives and a resale shop on Pacsun.com. All elements encourage customers to rotate their wardrobe sustainably, buy second-hand and receive credit to repeat the process.

ThredUP provides ‘Clean Out Kits’ which can be filled with womens’ and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories from any brand and shipped to ThredUP for free using a prepaid shipping label. The customer gets paid for their re-sellable items in the form of a Pacsun gift card.

Additionally, any ThredUP seller can now turn ThredUP credit into Pacsun credit, with a value that is 10% higher than the cash payment option. Gently used Pacsun brands are now available for purchase on Pacsun.com.

Last year (2021) PacSun launched into the resale market offering sneakers from the retailer’s in-house inventory called PS Reserve.