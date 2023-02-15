The product, developed through Pangaia Lab, is expected to launch on Thursday (16 February), marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey of material innovation.

The ‘Renu’ jacket is part of the Pangaia’s modern wardrobe. With this limited launch, Pangaia’s signature material textblock is replaced with the edition number of the jacket.

Pangaia Lab is the discovery platform within Pangaia, bringing advanced technology to lifestyle goods. The partnership with Evrnu was born through a mutual mission to find replacements for high resource fibres such as cotton, and to harness the value of materials already in circulation, rather than fossil fuel, animal-derived, or virgin fibres. The ‘Renu’ jacket marks the world’s first denim product entirely made from NuCycl.

“Evrnu represents the very best of innovation, in the space of recycled fibres. We have been on a long journey together as partners and we are delighted to be bringing out our first product together, demonstrating the extraordinary potential for superior quality from recycling technologies,” said Dr Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer.

Evrnu’s NuCycl is a fibre created from pre- and post-consumer textile waste. It is up to 4 times stronger than other cellulosic fibres including cotton and most MMCF and can be recycled up to 5 times without loss in performance or quality. Using NuCycl helps divert textile waste away from landfill and incineration and reduces the industry’s reliance on cotton, MMCF, nylon, and polyester.

Unlike mechanically recycled cotton, NuCycl does not need to be blended with any virgin fibre and allows more recycling cycles, making it a significantly less resource intensive alternative to cotton or polyester.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pangaia which shares our drive to unlock the future of materials and technology for the fashion industry,” said Stacy Flynn, Evrnu CEO & co-founder. “Our mission is to help brands create clothing out of recycled materials that are not only of the highest quality but can also continue to be recycled. We are delighted by the growing market demand for NuCycl.”

Last year in November, Pangaia took another step towards sustainability by choosing to use Evo bio-based yarn by Fulgar for its Activewear 3.0 collection.