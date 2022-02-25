Pangaia pledges to reach net zero by 2025

Pangaia has announced new carbon reduction goals and its progress to establishing what it calls an “Earth positive” business model.

In 2021, the company says it achieved carbon negative status (Scope 1,2,3,) having offset carbon emissions produced by its product and business operations.

Following the achievement, it commits to carbon reduction goals, following science-based targets (SBTs). Pangaia pledges to reach net zero operations (Scope 1) and will be powered 100% by renewable energy by 2025. Along with additional commitments of 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 (Scope 1, 2, 3), and becoming net zero carbon by 2040 (Scope 1, 2, 3).

In order to reach these reductions, Pangaia says it will go beyond carbon offsetting to find active reduction solutions through its scientific and collaborative business model, such as working with suppliers to transition to renewable energy, investing in material science innovations to develop lower emissions products, and supporting carbon-sinking projects.

The announcement of the company’s carbon reduction goals, coincides with the launch of a manifesto and film. Developed to further establish its position as a platform for materials science discovery and application, Pangaia says the video solidifies the reason why it innovates; for a planet where both humans and nature thrive.

It will share further Impact progress in its 2021 Impact Report due to be released next month.

Pangaia partnered with Colorifix on a new limited-edition capsule clothing collection that uses bioengineered dyes last year.

