Pulcra Inditex

Pulcra and Inditex explain that the Sustineri Colouring process was a result of joint research undertaken to mitigate the harm caused by standard dyeing processes as well as to reduce the consumption of natural resources.

Sustineri Colouring is based on newly engineered process chemicals that allow a one-bath pretreatment and dyeing process for dark, medium and light shades of cotton and polyester/cotton fabrics by exhaust method. This, as the companies point out, results in shorter processing time and less use of water and energy.

The companies shared that since this process is already used by selected mills, the results show that Sustineri Colouring is reducing the pretreatment and dyeing processing time by almost 60%, while the water and energy consumption has simultaneously gone down by up to 80% and 60% respectively.

Ümit Yaldiz, CEO of Pulcra Chemicals Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to work together with Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers. This partnership is a significant step toward realising our ambition of bringing environmentally friendly solutions to the worldwide textile market.”

Recently, Inditex joined forces with sustainable textile technology firm Jeanologia to develop an industrial air system designed to extract microfibres during the initial process of garment fabrication without compromising on quality.