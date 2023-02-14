The decision by Puma to join Zero100 is the next step for the company after it announced significant carbon emission cuts last year.

In 2022, Puma said it was on track to meet its climate targets and that it had reduced its own carbon emissions by 88% and those coming from its supply chain by 12% between 2017 and 2021, even though its business grew strongly during the same period.

When it comes to shared supply chains, however, Puma believes more cooperation is needed in the industry to sharply reduce carbon emissions and reach global climate goals.

“Fighting climate change as we simultaneously attempt to make our supply chain more agile and responsive to changing consumer needs is not something any business can achieve alone,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Puma’s chief sourcing officer. “By joining forces with like-minded companies, we can scale and accelerate our combined positive impact and live up to our mission to be forever better.”

Zero100 offers access to proprietary thought leadership and research. Through its reports, events, content and connections, Zero100 helps its members accelerate progress on critical initiatives.

“At Zero100, we are committed to supporting supply chain transformation that enables both business success and the long-term protection of vital resources. Innovating to achieve more equitable and agile supply chains is a challenge that, when overcome, will generate positive impact on a global scale,” said Zero100 CEO Olly Sloboda. “By collaborating with – and learning alongside industry peers, we can all get there faster. We’re looking forward to partnering with PUMA to help them scale and accelerate their positive impact.”

As part of its Forever Better sustainability strategy, Puma has set a science-based reduction target for carbon emissions to do its part to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.