(Credit: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images).

Puma, the German-based sporting goods manufacturer, says better materials such as cotton and viscose from certified sources or recycled polyester have a smaller environmental footprint in terms of CO2 emissions and allow the company to improve its environmental impact across the product range.

Since 2017, the company has been able to reduce CO2 emissions from materials by 32%. However, Puma believes the overall CO2 emissions can be reduced by a further 7%, despite significant growth in sales.

In its Sustainability Report 2022, Puma pointed out that while it is on track to reach its goal of making nine out of ten products with better materials by 2025, the company also continued to power 100% of its offices, stores and warehouses with renewable energy in 2022.

The company’s suppliers also increased their use of renewable energy in the supply chain, where most of Puma’s carbon emissions originate.

Puma’s core suppliers, which represent approximately 80% of its production volume, are said to have more than doubled their consumption of renewable energy in just one year, from 0.2% in 2017 to 11% in 2022.

This was achieved through the installation of large-scale solar power systems at selected suppliers and the purchase of renewable energy certificates. By 2025, Puma aims to more than double this figure once again and get its core suppliers to source a quarter of their energy needs from renewable sources.

Furthermore, over 50% of the polyester used in the German brand’s apparel and accessories came from recycled materials and the company also started to scale up the use of recycled cotton.

At the same time, Puma says it made progress with its Forever Better experiments RE:SUEDE, which tests for a biodegradable sneaker, and RE:FIBRE, which aims to scale up more advanced polyester recycling technologies.

Both projects continue in 2023.

To ensure that the rights of more than half a million workers in Puma’s supply chain were upheld, the company collected audit reports from 510 factories producing finished products and materials in 2022.

The complete Sustainability Report 2022 can be accessed here.

Earlier in February, Puma joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders that aims to reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitisation.

The decision to join Zero100, Puma believes, is the next step for the company after it announced significant carbon emissions cuts last year.

The German sports brand also reported a slide in its first-quarter profits recently, as higher costs offset a sales increase.