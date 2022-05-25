Puma utilises new ‘Layered Clothing’ tech on Roblox

Puma and the Land of Games experience features Roblox newest Layered Clothing technology, where players can customise their characters with hyperrealistic clothing that fits any avatar body type. As they explore the experience, fans will unlock new zones and additional Puma sportswear pieces.

“Puma and the Land of Games” offers the global Roblox community to bring out their inner athlete through sports mini-games and training activities like lifting weights and track running. This immersive experience gives an insight into what it is like to sign with the Puma brand as an athlete,” says Adam Petrick, Puma’s chief brand officer.

“The new Layered Clothing technology allows players to express their creativity and style, enabling our brand to create greater synergies between the physical and digital world.”

Puma joins a growing list of apparel brands on the gaming platform. In March, US apparel brand American Eagle Outfitters joined with Roblox to unveil a metaverse version of the company’s spring 2022 campaign on a virtual role-playing game.

Earlier this year, the metaverse and entertainment were named key fashion trends in the Lyst Index Q4 2021, which is based on the global fashion shopping platform’s data of over 160m shoppers.

The report points out that brands began to experiment with metaverse-inspired virtual experiences and commerce in the October to December period (Q4 2021), while the future of fashion more broadly seems to lie in entertainment, collaboration and community.