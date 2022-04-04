PVH Corp names Rick Relinger chief sustainability officer

Relinger has served as interim CSO since November of last year. In this role, he will continue to oversee the global corporate responsibility function for PVH, leading all aspects of ‘Forward Fashion’, PVH’s sustainability strategy.

Rick is responsible for embedding sustainability across PVH’s brands, regions, and functions and into company culture, as well as working with external stakeholders to integrate sustainability into its products and across business operations – enabling PVH as an industry-leading platform that grows sustainable brands.

PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brand, says he has been instrumental in the development of its sustainable business plan. Relinger operationalised PVH’s Forward Fashion commitments and most recently, brought PVH’s sustainable business multi-year strategy to life with a new level of collaboration across businesses.

Since joining PVH in 2014, Relinger has launched major partnerships which include with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in Bangladesh’s garment sector and with the International Labour Organization’s Better Work programme to establish representative workplace committees in factories across the company’s supply chain.

He also led efforts for PVH to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry to strengthen health and safety standards across the supply chain and extend the Accord’s reach to countries beyond Bangladesh.

Relinger previously held positions at the Fair Labor Association and currently serves on the advisory committee of the International Labour Organization’s Better Work programme.

He says that while more work is needed to achieve PVH’s Forward Fashion ambitions, he is inspired by the impact the company can make by delivering sustainable products to consumers, eliminating carbon emissions and advancing human rights across its value chain, and increasing transparency to stakeholders.

PVH Corp CEO Stefan Larsson recently said the company delivered strong fourth-quarter revenue and earnings above guidance.

Overall revenue for the period increased 16% to US$2.43bn (increased 20% on a constant currency basis), compared to the prior-year period. Net income, meanwhile, amounted to $390.8m, compared to a net loss of $57.7m last time