Pyratex advances with new ESG certifications

After years of producing with certified partners, these certifications are standards that set conditions concerning recycled information, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, as well as chemical restrictions, says the Spanish start-up.

Pilar Tejada López, head of brand and communication at Pyratex, told Just Style exclusively that she was excited by the latest development for the company.

“We’ve always worked with certified partners along our supply chain and we are looking forward to finally being certified ourselves as well.

We are certain it’s going to increase our opportunities going forward, we’re seeing more and more of the brands we collaborate with wanting to be more responsible and making their environmental impact positive – so we’re seeing an increase in requests for these certifications from all types of brands.”

To be GRS, OCS and GOTS certified allows Pyratex to make sure the fibre origin and transformation process follow a conscious path. Pyratex also works in partnerships with fashion creators that wish to advance the direction of natural innovation and the use of sustainably sourced fabrics.

The three new certifications received by Pyratex are:

The Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certifies that materials are recycled and present in the final stages of the product ensuring innovation and responsible processing of the fibres.

The Organic Content Standard (OCS) assures the identity of the organic content is maintained: from the farm to the final product, due to an analysis done during each stage of the supply chain.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is recognised as the world’s leading processing standard for textiles made from organic fibres. Pyratex says that having this certification results in achieving high environmental and social standards along the entire organic textiles supply chain.

This development comes hot on the heels of the start-up securing EUR600,000 (US$680,086) in a second funding round, with the investment arm of Japanese sportswear firm Asics Corporation among the investors.

