Recover closes the loop with new Bangaladesh facility

The new Recover site expands the materials sciences company’s manufacturing capabilities and accelerates its efforts to transform the fashion industry by solving what it calls one of the world’s biggest environmental issues.

The new Recover Bangladesh facility comes fully equipped with Recover’s proprietary machinery, as well as RColorBlend installation, Recover’s innovative technology that provides fibre blends with colour, with a lower environmental impact.

Located in Dhaka, the new manufacturing hub is an integral part of Recover´s strategy for growth and scalability with its recent partnership with Story3 Capital, an alternative investment manager. This new facility helps Recover support the surging global demand for sustainable fibres, and circularity in the textile and fashion industry.

The strategic location of the facility, close to both textile waste sorting and textile manufacturing, will support Recover with its scaling ambitions, and place it close to the supply and demand, reducing carbon impact of transport. Asia is one of the largest cotton waste producing regions and by establishing a presence in Bangladesh, Recover says it can provide a fully closed loop solution.

“The new facility in Bangladesh is just one step in Recover’s ambitious expansion plans,” says Recover CEO Alfredo Ferre, adding in addition to the company’s existing facilities in Spain and Pakistan, it is announcing the opening of a new manufacturing hub in Vietnam and a second facility in Bangladesh this year.

“Operations in Spain will also be expanded with greater investment in product development and further strategic alliances and business partners established globally.”

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands and retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

It recently partnered with textile sorting company Sysav in an effort to tackle the growing problem of textile waste and accelerate circularity in the textiles industry.

