Sysav to supply Recover with post-consumer waste to grow circularity

As part of the agreement, Sysav will start to supply post-consumer waste (PCW), made up of 95% cotton, to Recover in 2022, with increasingly larger volumes expected in the following years. It comes as a result of a growing relationship between the two companies that began in 2020, and is the next step in the development of high-quality apparel and other textile products using Recover recycled fibres from post-consumer waste (PCW).

The agreement forms part of Recover’s strategy to invest in long-term purchasing contracts worldwide to lockup waste supply and will help to scale its post-consumer waste recycling. The company has set itself the target of having post-consumer waste represent more than 40% of its inputs by 2025.

Helene Smits, chief sustainability officer at Recover, said: “Recycling post-consumer garments at scale and with high quality is the holy grail and the challenge to solve if we want to move to a circular textiles industry and sorting post-consumer textiles on composition and colour at scale is an essential enabler to achieve that. It has been a pleasure working together with Sysav in the past year to help optimise their technology and processes based on our needs and we are happy to now take the first step in achieving the ambitious targets Recover has set for post-consmer waste recycling.”

Sysav’s Siptex is the world’s first large-scale facility able to automatically sort textiles on composition and colour whilst providing a quality-assured product. Its solution is a key missing link in the textile value chain between collection and high-quality textile recycling, helping to overcome the challenge that the variation and quality differences of post-consumer waste poses compared with homogenous virgin raw material, it says.

By partnering together, the two companies aim to take a step closer to closing the loop on fashion, whilst upholding the highest quality and sustainability standards.

Stefan Poldrugac, business developer at Sysav added: “With the ReFab products we are in the process to set a new industry standard for post-consumer textiles. The partnership with high-quality recycler Recover is a milestone in this endeavour. Our mutual exchange of technical expertise proves that close collaborations throughout the textile value chain are key in turning the textile waste problem into circular flows of sustainable raw material.”

In February, C&A inked a four year deal with Recover for recycled cotton supply.