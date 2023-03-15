Via Responsible

Global circularity group Responsible and fashion re-commerce provider Haru have joined forces to strengthen Northern Ireland’s position as a fashion circularity hub in Europe.

Both Responsible and Haru technologies want to enable brands a shift towards circularity by accepting used fashion and footwear items, renewing them, and reselling them, all with a single platform. Unlocking the brand’s participation in the global fashion resale and secondhand apparel market.

“Our acquisition of Haru is a significant milestone for Responsible as we continue to push the boundaries of circularity in the fashion industry,” said Mark Dowds, chief executive officer of Responsible. “By combining our respective technologies and expertise, we further increase the efficiencies and profitability required to grow the adoption of circular business models by brands and drive consumer behaviour change at scale.”

Haru’s operational, digitalization, and pricing algorithms will help Responsible enhance its brand and customer-facing applications. To establish successful circular trade programmes, which in turn will enable wider adoption throughout the fashion sector, the combined technology offering from the two organisations will be a crucial step forward.

Jacques Hill chief executive officer of Haru, added: “Since launching Haru in 2018 as a tech-powered re-commerce solution for second-hand fashion retailers, specifically charity shops, we’ve proudly supported over 550 charity shops across the UK and Ireland, generating revenue where there was little margin.

“With the integration of our platforms, we’re excited to unlock even greater value for our customers, retailers, and staff as we build a better future for fashion.”