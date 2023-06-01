By seamlessly integrating virtual and real-world fashion experiences, the start-up aims to give users an immersive shopping experience. Credit: Seamm

Seamm’s in-app augmented reality (AR) try-on feature powered by Snapchat aims to boost sales and customer loyalty by giving consumers a realistic fashion shopping experience for both real world garments and virtual ones.

Seamm’s technology gives users access to a collection of virtual and real-world fashion items that can be tried on within the digital realm.

Users can visualise how different sets of clothes would look and fit on them in real life to help them make informed fashion choices and to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world of fashion.

Marina Martianova, the founder and CEO of Seamm says: “By offering a unique and immersive shopping experience, AR try-on gives brands a competitive edge, setting them apart from traditional brick-and-mortar stores or online retailers without such capabilities. It provides an interactive and immersive experience that encourages users to spend 2.7 times more while exploring different products and combinations, leading to an 11-fold increase in the likelihood of making a purchase, higher conversion rates, and repeat purchases.

“In addition to this, AR fitting brings the in-store fitting experience to customers’ homes or any location with an internet connection, allowing them to make confident fashion choices in a convenient and personalised manner.”

To enhance the virtual fashion experience, Seamm has partnered with fashion brands such as Outsiders Division, Alexandra Moura, Clear to Rain, Cunnington & Sanderson, Martina Spetlova, and NO.NA.MÉ. These collaborations allow Seamm to create digital twins of the brands’ real-life fashion goods, which users can wear in the metaverse.

Just Style recently quizzed Prato di Pamparato, founder and CEO of metaverse client consultancy, Art of NFT, on how the blending of the real and virtual world could impact the fashion industry in future.