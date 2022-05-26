Soorty in eco drive with new solar and wind power projects 

Soorty, which describes itself as Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated denim company, has announced a 6.26 MW captive Solar Power Project and 750 kW/369 kWh Reflex Energy Storage (solar hybrid controller). The project is dispersed across locations in Nooriabad and Landhi and is said to make Soorty the second facility in the country to hold an energy storage solution.

The 6.26 MW Solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 9,198 MWh (megawatt hours) annually. The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company. The energy generated will cut around 5,656 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over the life of the project, which is equal to plantation of approximately 229,950 trees, according to the company.

Soorty has also sponsored NASDA Green Energy limited to produce wind power. Housed in Sindh, Pakistan, the wind farm has started producing 50 megawatts of safe, renewable energy for national grid with effect from 1 May.

The energy generated with the initiative will save around 67,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year on the national grid.

For years, Soorty has been investing in disruptive technologies, developing environmentally and socially conscious denim production systems which help reduce the use of water, chemicals, and energy.

As one of the largest vertical denim manufacturers in the world, Soorty says production at scale comes with an impact – one that has the power to change things. The company is dedicated to making its impact on the environment and societies, a positive one, by using less of what is limited while making more and better use of it.

Soorty recently joined the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Community as a contributor.