image credit: Source Fashion

Source Fashion will take place in London Olympia from 16-18 July.

Suzanne Ellingham, sourcing director, Source Fashion, says: “Offering a powerful proposition for visitors looking to source and discover new suppliers and manufacturers, over 80% of the show’s exhibitors have never shown in Europe. The show’s geographic diversity and newness creates a unique and unmissable experience for decision-makers in buying, sourcing, and procurement with the added reassurance of knowing that every exhibitor has been audited to ensure sustainability and transparency remains at the heart of their business model.”

Suppliers and producers from over 30 countries will be represented at the Source Fashion July show, which is said to have doubled in size and features confirmed exhibitors from Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, and the UK.

Exhibitor spotlight

Yes Helping Hands from Nepal is a charity producing Cashmere and Sheep Wool textiles made by individuals with disabilities, aiming to help them become more independent. Committed to working in a socially responsible way, Yes Helping Hands combine a highly skilled workforce with high-quality raw materials to make world-class products while advancing the livelihood of local people through stable employment.

VAP Retail, a Peruvian Textile Factory that manufactures cotton knit clothes including underwear, loungewear, and pyjamas. With international audits including WCA and SMETA 2P, VAP Retail is certified as a factory to produce Disney, Universal and Warner bros licensees.

SMSenra from Portugal creates custom-made knitted garments to a very high standard for brands seeking quality, reliability and fast deliveries. With OEKO-TEX and GOTS certification, the pursuit for the sustainability of materials and processes is an everyday challenge that allows them to be in line with current global requirements.

Bangladesh’s Supertex is a woven garment manufacturing company specialising in all kinds of winter and summer jackets, woven casual bottoms, and workwear. With Alliance, Sedex, and BSCI certification, its vision is to be a world-class clothing-sourcing solution for global customers, striving for excellent product quality, customer satisfaction, employee protection and organisational performance while keeping the earth safe and secure for future generations through sustainability practices.

Thermore specialises in high quality thermal insulation for apparel, and focuses on eco-friendly innovation, mostly using polyester fibres recycled from PET bottles. Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore is specialised in research, development, production and of high quality thermal insulation for apparel. Thermore was the first company to launch a sustainable insulation in the 1980s and is now highly concentrated on eco-friendly innovation, mostly using polyester fibres recycled from PET bottles. It holds certification from Oeko-Tex® Standard 100, Green Leaf by Intertek, GRS, bluesign®, Higg, PeTA Vegan and OceanCycle.

Fairs and More Inc, a subsidiary of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) will present a pavilion of Filipino fashion companies who bring a mix of traditional fabrics, embroidery, and patterns, blended seamlessly with modern fashion trends. The pavilion will showcase the rich heritage and forward-thinking nature of Filipino fashion.

Athos Pallas, a fashion and textile agency, located in Thessaloniki, Greece boast over 40 years of experience and offer sustainable solutions across women’s, men’s and kid’s fashion in jersey, woven, woven mix and knitwear. Enhanced by an exclusive production chain, making sure that quality is maintained at every step of manufacturing, Athos Pallas is committed to full compliance with global human rights and ethical standards, as well as using high-quality certified materials.

From raw materials, fabrics, trims, and packaging, all the way through to contract manufacturers offering in-house design services, the Source Fashion July show brings the inspiration and tools together in one exciting destination to bring new ranges to life.

Designers can delve into a world of newness, looking at the latest designs, fabrics, and accessories to draw inspiration from. Sourcing and Procurement teams can meet with international garment manufacturers and discuss how to bring their range to life. Buyers can go into the finer details, looking at trims and fixtures for finishing touches, or start closer to the course and speak with yarn manufacturers to look at options for creating bespoke materials.