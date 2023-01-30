SPESA’s two-day executive conference, which is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, aims to show industry professionals why the region remains a strong Made in America manufacturing base while also serving as the gateway to the Latin America and Caribbean regions.

SPESA president Michael McDonald says: “It is one of the most dynamic economies for the sewn products industry, and we’re looking forward to seeing first-hand how Puerto Rico continues to thrive even during challenging times.”

The event, which will be based at the Caribe Hilton, which is a short ride from historic Old San Juan, will bring industry professionals together for keynote speeches and panel discussions.

The conference will start with a keynote address by the executive director and CEO of the Partnership for Central America (PCA), Jonathan Fantini Porter. SPESA explains PCA is the coordinating body of the White House public-private partnership launched by US vice president Kamala Harris in 2021. In its first six months, the partnership mobilised US$1.2bn in foreign direct investment and launched programmes supporting 20 million people, including nearshoring more than US$150m in manufacturing supply chains to the Americas.

The topics covered during the event will include the challenges and opportunities facing the sewn products industry today, while also blending in discussions specific to the region.

SPESA’s Puerto Rico executive conference agenda

SPESA says the agenda will include:

Advancing the manufacturing base in both Puerto Rico and the surrounding Latin American markets.

Shifting supply chains and the regionalisation of the industry.

Sustainability and circularity.

An optional offsite tour to visit local manufacturing facilities.

Early bird registration for the executive conference is currently open and SPESA says it will be sharing its full agenda for the event soon.