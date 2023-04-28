Often referenced as a source of American standards, AATCC continues to incorporate and serve the global textile community. Credit: [NurPhoto – GettyImages]

The signed memorandum of understanding between the AATCC and Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) states that it will enable both organisations to “enhance their support for the needs of the people of Sri Lanka, continue the growth of the economy of Sri Lanka, and aid in the development of Sri Lanka National Standards.”

The agreement was signed by AATCC executive vice president Diana Wyman and SLSI director general Siddhika G Senaratne, who also became members of AATCC and relevant committees.

AATCC president John Crocker shared his excitement about countries outside of the US wishing to adopt AATCC standards as national standards and said: “It takes a lot of time, input, and dedication to make an accurate and repeatable method via Precision and Bias studies. Frankly, no organisation does it better than AATCC and I’m happy the rest of the world is starting to realise it.”

AATCC explains this is the second MOU of its kind as L’Instituto Colombiano de Normas Técnicas y Certificación (ICONTEC) agreed to a similar agreement in 2020. The agreement stated that it would mutually encourage “inclusiveness and cooperation and wish[ed] to avoid technical duplication wherever and whenever possible.” This agreement enabled the adoption of AATCC documents as Colombia National Standards.

Sri Lanka has endured an economic crisis over the past 12 months and in March the Clean Clothes Campaign revealed workers in the country had not been receiving the Emergency Relief Allowances meant to alleviate the country’s financial challenges.

Many fashion brands are keen to share their support for Sri Lanka’s fashion sourcing industry and UK supermarket Tesco was the most recent to announce the country remains a “significant sourcing destination” when it comes to clothing and will continue to be so.